Breaking: Xenophobic attacks: Do not travel to volatile areas – FG warns Nigerians

By Nwafor Sunday

Nigerian federal government has warned its citizens to desist from travelling to volatile and high risk areas in South Africa, pending when the xenophobic issue is put to bed.Buhari, Slavery

Disclosing this in a statement, Ferdinand Nwonye, spokesperson of the ministry of foreign affairs, commended the South African Police for the arrest recorded so far and urged them to persecute the perpetrators inorder to serve as deterrence to others.

Read the full statement published by the personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad.

