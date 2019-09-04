By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Pan Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere has urged the federal government to as a matter of urgency take decisive actions in protecting lives and property of Nigerians in South Africa.

Afenifere’s reaction was coming on the heels of the recent Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other foreign nationals in South Africa, where lives and property worth millions of naira were destroyed.

The National Publicity Secretary of the group, Yinka Odumakin while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday described the attacks as unfortunate, saying the actions of the federal government since the attack has not been impressive.

Odumakin noted that for the ongoing mob attacks on South African investments in the country to be stopped, the government must put forward domestic measures that would send strong signals to the country.

He said, ” The actions are so regretful but the reactions of the Nigerian government has not been impressive. It is quite tardy and lethargic. Even the kind of reactions we see during cattle rustling, we have not seen that in the killing of Nigerians in South Africa. Until this afternoon that the government said they are boycotting World Economic Forum.

” They said our foreign policy is an extension of domestic policy. The government is not stopping the killings of Nigerians at home, it will be difficult to stop that in a foreign land. We have expected there should be strict and decisive action that will bring South Africa begging and pleading with Nigeria.

” But it is not too late as you can see Nigerians have resulted into self-help and for the mob actions to be stopped, the government should take an appropriate domestic measure that will make South Africa know that Nigeria is pained.

