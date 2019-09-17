Breaking: Woman stabs husband to death over refusal to celebrate daughter’s birthday

By Evelyn Usman

Tragedy struck today in Surulere area of Lagos, after a woman allegedly stabbed her husband to death over his refusal to mark their daughter’s one-year birthday.

Investigation revealed that the suspect, Stella Peter, 23, requested for money from the deceased, Bala Haruna , 25, to purchase ingredients , in preparation of their child’s birthday , tomorrow.

Late Haruna was said to have told her to bring her own share of the amount, a response that resulted in a quarrel which degenerated into a fight. In the process, the suspect was said to have dashed into the kitchen, brought out a knife, with which she allegedly stabbed her husband in the back.

Policemen at Surulere division, who were informed, stormed the scene and arrested the suspect, who according to the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Yaba.

Vanguard