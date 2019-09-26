BREAKING: UK grants Nigeria leave to appeal $9.6bn P&ID award

Soni Daniel – Abuja
The United Kingdom Commercial and Arbitration Court has granted Nigeria leave to appeal against $9.6 billion awards in favour of Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID).
The legal team is currently arguing the case for the stay of the execution of the judgement.
The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, who is the leader of the Nigerian legal team in London, confirmed the development to Vanguard.
