Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: UK grants Nigeria leave to appeal $9.6bn P&ID award

On 12:23 pmIn Newsby

Soni Daniel – Abuja

The United Kingdom Commercial and Arbitration Court has granted Nigeria leave to appeal against $9.6 billion awards in favour of Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID).

P&ID

The legal team is currently arguing the case for the stay of the execution of the judgement.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: $9.6bn P&ID fine: Nigeria’s legal team to argue London case revealed

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, who is the leader of the Nigerian legal team in London, confirmed the development to Vanguard.

Details coming…

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.