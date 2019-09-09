Breaking: Tribunal sacks Orji Uzo Kalu as Senator

By Nwafor Sunday

The senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzo Kalu, has been sacked by the National and State Assembly election petitions tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Abia State.

The three-man tribunal led by Justice Cornelius Akintayo also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct a supplementary election within 90 days in eight wards in Arochukwu Local Government Area and several polling units in Ohafia and Isukwuato LGAs where votes were cancelled during the election.

Recall that Mr Mao Ohuabunwa, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had approached Tribunal to challenge the victory of Kalu.

The former governor of Abia state was declared winner of the election by the returning officer, Dr. Charles Anumudu, which Ohuabunwa described as “excess electoral fraud and broad daylight robbery.”

In view of his challenge, Justice Cornelius Akintayo Monday nullified Kalu’s victory and ordered INEC to conduct a supplementary election within 90 days.

Details later:

Vanguard