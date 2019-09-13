Breaking: Tribunal Judgment I didn’t go into trauma because of FEC – Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said that the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC meeting helped him to absorb the trauma of the judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

President Buhari stated this when the All Progressives Congress Governors Forum and the National Working Committee of the ruling party led by its national Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole paid him a congratulatory message at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President said, “On this judgment, again it was a fabulous coincidence that it came almost the same time the first Federal Executive Council meeting of this government was taking place. It lasted about the same time with the judgment.

“I thank God for that because I think would have gone into trauma or something. So I was busy trying to concentrate on the memo. The first memo was on the budget and it took more than five hours.

“So, while you were doing your thing for nine hours, we were doing our for about seven hours here. It is a very interesting coincidence and I thank God for it because I would have been in trauma or something of that sort.

“So thank very much for sharing the glory with us. What I will say to your congratulations the chairman of the party and the governors is that we make sure that we really institutionalized the party, so that when we leave the stage the party will continue to lead.”

Vanguard