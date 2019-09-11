BREAKING: Tribunal dismisses Atiku’s petition against Buhari 

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri
The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has dismissed the petition the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, lodged to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election.
The Justice Mohammed Garba-led five-member panel tribunal held that the petitioners failed to prove any aspect of their petition.
It held that they failed to discharge the burden of prove that was placed on them by the law.
Justice Garba who gave the lead verdict, dismissed the petition in its entirety.
Details soon…