Breaking: Nigeria has drawn the red line – FG

—Says xenophobic attacks on Nigerians unacceptable

—Adds: No Nigerian was killed

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Government on Wednesday stated that South Africa has crossed the red lines in the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa.

Briefing State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama said that what happened to Nigerians was unacceptable.

He also confirmed that President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo met and agreed that Nigeria will not participate in the World Economic Forum, WEF, taking place in South Africa.

According to him, “We have made it clear that what has happened in South Africa is totally unacceptable. Enough is enough. We are going to draw a red line here. We are not going to accept it again.”

He said that President Buhari will soon address Nigerians on the disturbing developments and had appealed that Nigerians should not engage in any act of vandalism in retaliation to the attacks.

He said that the Federal Government has insisted that Nigerians who were victims of the xenophobic attacks must be compensated even as he said that no lives were lost in the current attacks.

“We have discovered that on previous occasions, a lot of Nigerians lost their property without compensation. We have to move and we have to move decisively. There is no measure we consider appropriate that we will shrink of taking,” he said.

Vanguard

