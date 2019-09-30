By Emem Idio – Yenogoa

The sitting of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly ended abruptly on Monday as irate youths numbering over hundreds stormed the complex shooting sporadically disrupting the sitting.

The shootings began when the Speaker was about to enter the chambers after a heated three hours closed-door meeting with members.

In the ensuing melee, the mace was removed by unidentified persons as the lawmakers and journalists scamper for safety.

There was tension around the Assembly complex in the build-up to the sitting where the Speaker was expected to resign or face impeachment in an event he fails to resign.

Vanguard News Nigeria.