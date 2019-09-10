Breaking News
Breaking: Shi’ites ignore Police, protest in Abuja

On 9:59 am

By Nwafor Sunday

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, popularly known as Shiites have defied the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu not to hold further protest in the country.

Adamu had in a statement disclosed yesterday cautioned the group to withdraw it planned protest, noting that the activities of IMN remained proscribed in line with the Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order Notice of July 26.

He said that the procession is targeted at disrupting public peace, order and security in the country.

Adamu directed the Commissioners of Police in all the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to avert any planned procession and/or disruption of public peace by IMN members.

He equally directed all supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police to put in place concrete measures to prevent the procession.

But the group on Tuesday defied his order and stormed the street of Wuse, in Abuja to carried out its Ashura mourning procession.

The Ashura procession is an annual religious ritual carried out by the Shia Islamic sect all over the world on September 10.

Recall that the group had on Monday said that noting would prevent it from holding its peaceful protest today.

