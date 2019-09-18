Breaking News
Breaking: School fire kills many sleeping children in Liberia

A school fire believed to have broken out in the early hours of the morning when school students were sleeping in a building attached to a mosque near Monrovia, Liberia.

Police have told the BBC that they are still looking for bodies in the ruins of the building.

Mr George Weah, the president of Liberia has tweeted his condolences to bereaved families.

Officials told AFP news agency that the victims were between 10 and 20 years old.

BBC correspondent Jonathan Paye-Layleh reports from the scene that Red Cross ambulances have already taken bodies away from the scene, and there are plans to bury them on Wednesday afternoon.

