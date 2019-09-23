Breaking News
BREAKING: Rapinoe wins FIFA’s Women’s Player of the Year award

Megan Rapinoe won The Best FIFA Women’s Player award on Monday, beating fellow World Cup winner Alex Morgan and England’s Lucy Bronze.

US and Reign FC midfielder Megan Rapinoe (L) and Brazil and Orlando Pride forward, Marta attend the presentation of the FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World Eleven Team during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony, on September 23, 2019 in Milan. (Photo/ AFP)

Rapinoe led the United States to the defence of their World Cup title in France in the summer.

The 34-year-old won the Golden Boot for being top scorer and the Golden Ball for the best player at the tournament.

