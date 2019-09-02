Breaking: Protesters storm UK high commission office over $9.6bn judgement (Photos)

By Nwafor Sunday

Group known as Coalition of Civil Society Groups (CCSG) has stormed the United Kingdom, UK high commission in Abuja to protest against the controversial $9.6bn judgement in favour of the Process and Industrial Developments, P&ID.

Recall that Justice Butcher of the British Commercial Court had in his ruling ordered P&ID to seize 20 per cent in assets, of Nigeria’s foreign reserves, amounting to $9bn (£7.4bn).

In another statement the company stated that it would seize Nigeria’s assets in the United Kingdom, UK, to enforce the order of the court against Nigeria.

Mr John Ehiguese the firm’s representative said that they have the possibility of seizing Nigerian naval vessels or oil cargoes.

In view of that, the nation’s Solicitor-General Mr Dayo Apata (SAN), said the nation is going to appeal the judgment and would seek a stay of execution.

Just two days ago, the company blamed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami for the judgement, noting that he was responsible for the delay that culminated in the award of $9.6 billion penalty

With the story making rounds in the social media and taking various spaces in the mainstream media, Coalition of Civil Society Groups, visited the UK high commission to protest against the judgement.

Many of them were seen carrying different placards with different inscriptions, like, UK prime minster Boris Johnson, call the British judge to order, “Nigeria and Britain are friends NOT enemies”, Nigeria first, always and always, “We stand with President Muhammadu Buhari Anti-Corruption crusade” and P&ID $9.6bn judgement in UK is a fraud, International community please save our dear country from fraudsters.

Vanguard

See photos below: