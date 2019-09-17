Breaking: Presidency reacts, says Osinbajo always follow due process

By Nwafor Sunday and Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Following reports that President Muhammadu Buhari stripped off the powers of his vice to make decisions and approve contracts, annual reports, annual accounts, and power to make regulations, among other key functions, Presidency Tuesday denied receiving memo upon which the directive was given.

Recall that TheCable had exclusively gathered that Buhari directed Professor Yemi Osinbajo to seek presidential approvals for agencies under his supervision.

But in a riposte the Presidency faulted the report, noting that Vice President always follow due process in whatever he was doing.

According to the Presidency source “the report was absolutely false as the Vice President always follow due process in whatever he was doing.

“No such memo to follow due process. You should also know that if he doesn’t follow due process, no civil servant will honor it. ”

On his part, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina said that he didn’t have information on the said memo.

Vanguard