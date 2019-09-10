Breaking: Police kill three Shiites members in Kaduna

By Nwafor Sunday

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, popularly known as Shiites have accused Nigerian Police of killing three of its members in Kaduna, during Ashura mourning procession on Tuesday.

The group through its media coordinator, Yahaya Muhammed, alleged that three persons, including a minor was killed in Kaduna while they were observing the religious ritual.

His words, “In Abuja the procession was peaceful because the police could not stop us.

”Three persons were killed in Kaduna, including a minor. In Gombe, there was shooting and one person was confirmed dead. In Azare local government (area) in Bauchi one person was confirmed dead,” TheCable reported him of saying.

POLICE DENIAL

Reacting, the Nigerian Police force, denied the allegation, noting that the group was making up stories to win public sympathy.

The force through its spokesman of the Kaduna police command, Yakubu Sabo, opined, “Based on the report we have, there was no casualty. We received a report that they were sighted around Biakin Ruwa bypass, and our men went there and dispersed them professionally,” he said.

”That has been their (IMN) approach to make frivolous claims. This is a group that has been proscribed by the state and federal government. The police will not fold its arms; we dispersed them professionally. There was no report of casualty. They are just making this claim to seek public sympathy.”

Recall that the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu had in a statement yesterday ordered Commissioners of Police in all the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to avert any planned procession and/or disruption of public peace by IMN members.

He equally directed all supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police to put in place concrete measures to prevent the procession.

Details later:

Vanguard