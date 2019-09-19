Breaking News
BREAKING: Osinbajo presides over National Economic Council

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently (Thursday) presiding over the monthly National Economic Council (NEC) at the State House.

In a tweet by Mr. Laolu Akande, the spokesperson to Prof. Osinbajo, NEC is the constitutional body that advises the President on the coordination of the economic affairs of the country.

He noted that state governors, the Central Bank of Nigeria governor and some members of the Federal Executive Council were in attendance.

Vanguard reports that NEC under the leadership of Prof Osinbajo between 2015 to April 2019 passed 173 resolutions in 38 meetings.

Some of the resolutions include the approval of $650 million seed funding as the Federal Government established Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund.

NEC also approved Community Policing in Nigeria as well as synergy among security agencies in a bid to improve intelligence gathering and end internal security crisis which included kidnapping.

The Council approved the National Transformation Livestock Plan (NLTP) which was launched by the Vice President in Adamawa on September 10.

NEC under Osinbajo’s leadership approved Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) clinics to help MSME with loans, materials and to make the process of doing business easy.

