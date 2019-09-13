Breaking: Okonjo-Iweala’s brother becomes Obi of Ogwashi-Uku

By Nwafor Sunday

With the death of his father late Professor Chukuka Okonjo, Obi Ifechukwude Chukuka Okonjo, the brother to former minister of finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has ascended the throne of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom.

Ngozi disclosed this via her verified twitter handle, @NOIweala. She said, “It is with thanks to Almighty God that I announce two impactful events: the Ascension to the throne of the Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom of my brother, Obi Ifechukwude Chukuka Okonjo, upon the passing away of my father Obi (Professor) Chukuka Okonjo at the age of 91.”

About their father

“Daddy was an accomplished man on so many levels – a highly respected academic, international public servant, university administrator, intellectual and traditional ruler.

“He held: BSc Mathematics, London, UK; Msc Mathematics, Erlangen, Germany; MSc Economics, Erlangen, Germany; Phd Mathematical Statistics, Cologne, Germany.

“My father touched so many lives personally and professionally.

“Having witnessed the ravages of war, he was committed to unity and peaceful coexistence of all,” she said.

“From his marriage of 66 years to our mother, Professor Kamene Okonjo to his dedication to duty, he was exceptional”, Ngozi said in a statement today.

