Breaking: NWC bows to court order, suspends Rivers APC Congress

By Egufe Yafugborhi

ALL Progressives Congress, APC, has suspended its planned Congresses for Rivers state billed to commence Tuesday.

A statement by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of APC Rivers, Isaac Abbot Ogbobula stated that the indefinite suspension was “directed by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party in view of the development in the Judiciary.”

A Rivers State High Court, approached by Ibrahim Umah and 22 other Rivers APC members loyal to Sen. Magnus Abe’s faction, had last Friday barred the party from going ahead with its planned wards, local government and state congresses.

Caretaker Chairman, Ogbobula who announced the NWC suspension of the exercise in apparent response to the pending suit by the Abe camp, also highlighted that “NWC is responsible for necessary reconciliation process” at bringing both factions together.

The Acting Rivers APC Chairman, in the statement signed by his Media Aide, Esara Oniso, assured party faithful that all “other party activities are going on unhindered in the state.”

The litigating Abe camp insist on fair and just reconciliation of all factional differences before congresses are considered.