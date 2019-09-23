BREAKING: My life in danger, Kogi guber candidate cries out

By Dirisu Yakubu

Ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Kogi state, the candidate of the Allied Peoples’ Movement, APM, Yusuf Dantalle has raised alarm over what he called a threat to his life because of his refusal to quit the race.

Dantalle who is also the national chairman of the party also accused the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of working in sync with the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to prevent thirteen political parties from participating in the election.





Briefing newsmen at the party’s national Secretariat yesterday, Dantalle said INEC officials deliberately left their duty posts on Monday to stop the party from beating the deadline for candidate’s substitution, following the rejection of his running mate on the account of age.

Details later…

VANGUARD