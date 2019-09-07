Breaking: Majek Fashek hospitalised in London

By Ayo Onikoyi

Veteran Reggae musician, Majekodunmi Fasheke, known as Majek Fashek aka ‘The Rainmaker’ has been hospitalised in a London hospital for an unknown but serious illness and may need financial assistance to pull through.

According to a source close to the musician and one of the parties responsible for his wellbeing, Majek was flown out of the country on Wednesday after he was diagnosed of an unknown illness that needed urgent attention abroad if he’s to have any chance of survival.

The source mentioned some well-meaning Nigerians like Captain Hosa Okunbor, Hon. E.J. Agbonayinma and others as those taking care of his medical expenses but hinted that the singer may need public assistance soon as the cost of his treatment is said to be huge.

“All I can tell you is that he’s seriously illand in a London hospital, he needs our help and prayers,” the source said.

For followers of reggae music in the 80s, Reggae legend, Majekodunmi Fashola popularly known as Majek Fashek, ‘the rain maker’, needs no introduction as he was one of the wave makers on the Nigerian music scene then. After a long hiatus occasioned by some health and spiritual challenges Majek bounced back 3 years ago and has since released an album titled “Weep not children”.

Vanguard