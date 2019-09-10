Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Lebanese murdered, dumped inside septic tank in Lagos

On 6:02 pmIn Newsby

By Evelyn Usman

Residents of Bombay Crescent in Apapa area of Lagos, were thrown into confusion today, following the discovery of the lifeless body of a Lebanese inside a septic tank in his house.

File: Lagos State Police Commissioner Zubairu Muazu

The Lebanese, whose identity was yet to be ascertained, returned from Abuja, where he had been, yesterday, only to discover that some strange persons had taken over his house.

Nigeria is not ready for state police – lawmaker(Opens in a new browser tab)

He was said to have engaged some private guards in whose care he left the house, in a verbal confrontation, over the invasion of his house by the unknown persons, only to be found dead today.

More details later:

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.