Breaking: Lebanese murdered, dumped inside septic tank in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

Residents of Bombay Crescent in Apapa area of Lagos, were thrown into confusion today, following the discovery of the lifeless body of a Lebanese inside a septic tank in his house.

The Lebanese, whose identity was yet to be ascertained, returned from Abuja, where he had been, yesterday, only to discover that some strange persons had taken over his house.

He was said to have engaged some private guards in whose care he left the house, in a verbal confrontation, over the invasion of his house by the unknown persons, only to be found dead today.

More details later:

Vanguard