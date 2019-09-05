Breaking News
Breaking: Lai Mohammed faults alleged xenophobic videos in circulation

By Nwafor Sunday

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Thursday condemned videos making rounds on the social, noting that  some of them in circulation are fake.

Minister for Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed

Disclosing this at a press conference in Abuja, Lai said that some videos depicting the plights of some Nigerians who are reportedly  the victims of xenophobic attacks in South Africa were doctored, fake or incidents that happened long time ago..

He gave instances of three videos that have footage of different incidents which according to him do not involve Nigerians.

Speaking further, he advised Nigerians to desist from any further reprisal attack and assured that those who looted goods from Shoprite and destroyed properties owned by different business organizations would be brought to book.

