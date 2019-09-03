Breaking: Kidnapped PDP National Youth Leader ‘Udeh-Okoye’ regains freedom

By Chinedu Adonu

FORMER member of Enugu state House of Assembly and National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Hon Sunday Udeh-Okoye who was kidnapped on Monday evening has regained his freedom.

Details of his release were still sketchy as at the time of filling this report but Vanguard gathered that that security measures put on ground by the state government combined with efforts of the police fast tracked his release.

Recall that Ude Okoye was kidnapped Monday evening while returning from his farm in Agbogugu, Awgu Local Government Area.

Vanguard