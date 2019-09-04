Breaking: IPOB writes South East Governors, gives conditions for peace to reign

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has written to the South East Governor, giving conditions and what they should do for peace to reign between them, on one side, and for the masses of South East to have trust and confidence in them.

Writing through Mr. Aloy Ejimakor, who is the Special Counsel to IPOB and its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the Biafra agitating group said South East Governors denial of not briefed or otherwise complicit in the 2017 Operation Python Dance Military exercise in South East, which allegedly lead to loss of many lives, does not hold water.

The letter, titled “Operation Python Dance: An Open Letter To Southeast Governors” which excluded Imo State Governor Rt. Hon. Emaka Ihedioha, which was made available to newsman by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, asked the South East governors to “instead of denying knowledge and involvement in the military exercise, they should gather together like they did before, to de-proscribe IPOB, and render sincere public apology for their alleged hurriedly resorting to a course of action that was wrong and dangerous in all ramifications.”

IPOB also told the South East Governors that before anybody believes their recent alleged contrite assertion that they were not briefed or otherwise complicit in the 2017 Operation Python Dance Military exercise, “they must write the National Assembly, informing it that it is now their reconsidered position that the President had violated the Constitution by launching combat military operations in their States and against their people without first declaring a ‘State of Emergency’ as required by Section 305 of the Constitution.

The groups letter also urged the South East Governors to go back to the dialogue they were having with Mazi Kanu, back in early September 2017 which was allegedly unilaterally and summarily ended, and followed with the proscription that allegedly stigmatized the people of South East and watered ground for many Federal Government unconstitutional actions, including the declaration that millions of unarmed Igbo are terrorists.

It also told the Governors that “once they you begin to earnestly take the steps, we have suggested for them, Ndigbo will reconsider, just as they will begin to see them as men possessing the requisite courage and sincerity to be accepted as their true leaders, only then will Ndigbo will come anywhere close to believing that they had nothing to do with Operation Python Dance and all its horrendous aftermaths. Only then will the bereaved families will be consoled over the undeserving deaths, sorrow and destruction against their ones.”

“Before anybody believes your recent contrite assertions that you were not briefed or otherwise complicit in the 2017 Python Dance military operations that claimed the precious lives of your innocent citizens, you need to do more, including but not limited to the following recommendations:

“You must, as you did in September 2017, gather together and de-proscribe IPOB; and then render a heart-felt, sincere public apology for hurriedly resorting to a course of action that was wrong and dangerous in all of its ramifications.

“You must go on record by writing to the National Assembly, informing it that it is now your reconsidered position that the President had violated the Constitution by launching combat military operations in your States and against your people without first declaring a ‘State of Emergency’ as required by Section 305 of the Constitution, thereby committing a “gross misconduct” that should trigger the fell consequences of Section 143(2)(b) of the Constitution.

“You must go back to the constructive dialogue you were already having with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, back in early September 2017 but which, without cause, you unilaterally and summarily ended; and then made it worse by resorting to that infamous proscription that ultimately stigmatized your people and watered the ground for the myriad federal unconstitutional actions that ensued, including particularly the declaration that millions of your unarmed citizens are terrorists.”

IPOB also told the governors that “If Operation Python Dance was constitutional; you would not be spiritedly disclaiming it, as they are now doing, but instead, be condoning or defending it or even calling for more of it.”

“Since you are now disclaiming the exercise, you must therefore instruct your Attorneys-General, AG,s to join in the still-pending suit filed by Alaigbo Development Foundation, ADF, seeking a declaration that Python Dance was unconditional, by filing a joinder or even a ‘friend of the court brief

“You must insist on a Judicial Inquiry on the atrocities committed during the said Python Dance, to legally establish the actual number of fatalities, injuries, displacements and other collateral damages, with a view to taking penal actions against all culprits, whether in command and control or line and staff.”

IPOB also demanded a federal public apology and adequate compensation to all victims and their families and must in unison bring international diplomatic pressure to bear on the matter, reminding the South East Governors that “their Northern counterparts had in relation to Boko Haram walked the same path against former President Jonathan, and it is therefore a precedent for them even as unsavory as it is.”

“You must also demand an apology from the federal government or their armed force for desecrating the palace of a ranking traditional ruler in Igbo land, which in and of itself is tantamount to desecration of all Igbo, their traditional institutions and sense of worth.

“You should also demand immediate and unconditional delisting of IPOB as a terrorist group and discontinuance of all prosecutions of its members, recognize their inalienable right to hold a political opinion irrespective how popular or otherwise they may be, and allow them express themselves in peaceful assembles for lawful purposes, including agitating for the right to self determination and to a referendum.”

