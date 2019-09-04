Breaking News
Breaking: Gunmen disrupt Kogi PDP governorship primary

The governorship primary election ended abruptly in the early hours of Wednesday when gunmen invaded the venue of the election, Lokoja Confluence Stadium.

A correspondent of the NAN reported that voting had ended and sorting of votes was going on when the gunmen came to the venue at about 1:45 a.m. and started shooting from different directions.

According to the report, votes in eight out of the 10 ballot boxes have already been counted and sorted out before the disruption by the gunmen.

Aspirants, delegates and others scampered for safety while the number of casualties has yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

NAN correspondent said that Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee escaped the bullets of the gunmen.

