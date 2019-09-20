By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal Government has slammed seven-count money laundering and conspiracy charges against detained activist and convener of the RevolutionNow Protest, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, before the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.

Equally cited as a defendant in the charge marked FHC/ ABJ/CR/235/2019, a copy of which was sighted by Vanguard last night, is one Olawale Adebayo Bakare (aka Mandate).

In the statement of offence that was attached to count-one of the charge, FG alleged that the defendants committed conspiracy to commit treasonable felony, contrary to section 516 of the criminal Code Act Cap C38 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and punishable under the same section of the Act.

“That you Omoyele Stephen Sowore, Male Adult of No 1 Mosafejo Street, Kiribo, Ese-Odo LGA, Ondo State, Olawale Adebayo Bakare {aka Mandate} Male, Adult of Olaiya Arca, Oshogbo LGA Osun State and others at large, under the eagis of Coalition for Revolution (CORE), sometimes in August 2019 in Abuja, Lagos and other parts of Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did conspired amongst yourselves to stage a revolution campaign on 5th day of August 2019 tagged #RevolutionNow” aimed at removing the President and Commander –in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during his term of office otherwise known than by constitutional means”.

FG further accused Sore of committing “cyberstalking”, contrary to section 24 (1) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention) Act, 2015 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

He was charged with legal transfer of funds contrary to section 15(1) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

FG alleged that Sowore had on April 2, at Lagos and Abuja, transferred by means of swift wire, the sum of $19, 975 from his United Bank of Africa Plc Account No. 3002246104 credited by City Bank, New York City, USA, into Sahara Reporters Media Foundations GTB Account No. 0424048298 with the aim of concealing or disguising the illicit origin of the funds,

It alleged that he also transferred $16, 975 from the same UBA Account credited to him by LANDRUM of 7e 146 W 29thStreeet, New York, NY10001, USA, via City Bank Plc, the aim to conceal the illicit origin of the funds.

The charge, which was endorsed by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, was signed by a senior state counsel, Mr. A.M. Alilu.

FG has already lined-up six witnesses against the defendants, including bank officials from UBA and GTB.

The detained activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, was the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, in the last general election, has been in custody of the Departemenmt of State Service, DSS, since Agust 2 when he was arrested.

The Court had granted DSS leave to detain him for 45 days to enable the agency to conclude its investigations.

The court gave the agency the leave to apply for extension of the detention order after September 21.

DSS had told the court that Sowore got foreign sponsorship to wage war against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

It tendered evidence to prove that Sowore held meetings with both the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu and members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN.

