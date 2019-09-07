Breaking: Delta tribunal sacks Manager, order fresh election in Delta South

…as Omo-Agege wins Oboro in Central

By Festus Ahon

DELTA election petition tribunal, panel two, sitting in Asaba, has sacked Senator James Manager of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as Senator representing Delta South in the National Assembly.

The three man panel presided over by Justice C O Onyaebo, said the election was marred by irregularities and ordered the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued Senator James Manager and conduct a fresh election.

Delta South Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC and immediate past Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan had dragged Senator James Manager to the tribunal, arguing that the election was marred by fraud and irregularities.

Also read:

Also, the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege defeated Evelyn Oboro of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Evelyn Oboro had dragged Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress, APC to the tribunal citing election irregularities.

But the tribunal in its judgment declared that Evelyn Oboro could not sufficiently prove her case.

Details coming soon…