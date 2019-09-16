Breaking: Cyril Ramaphosa finally apologises to Nigeria over xenophobic attacks

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the death of many Nigerians in his country intandem with the condemnation of xenophobic attacks on nationals by the international communities, the President of South Africa, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, Monday publicly apologised to Nigerians, saying that the country is sorry for what happened.

Disclosing this at the Presidential villa after he was received by President Muhammadu Buhari , Ramaphosa’s special envoy, Mr Jeff Radebe tendered an apology on behalf of the government and people of his country.

