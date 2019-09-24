By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari, has on Tuesday move the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo, to the ministry of labour.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Director of Information at the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, said Keyamo would replace Tayo Alasoadura as the Minister of State at the labour ministry, while Alasoadura replaced him at the Niger Delta Affairs ministry.

Read the statement in part:

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate redeployment of two Ministers of State as follows.

“Mr. Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, is to move to Ministry of Labour and Employment as Minister of State.

“Senator Tayo Alasoadura is to move to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as Minister of State.

“This redeployment takes effect from today, Tuesday, 24th September, 2019.”

Vanguard