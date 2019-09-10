Breaking News
Breaking: Buhari, IGP Adamu, DG NIA, NSA meet in Aso Rock 

On 1:46 pmIn Newsby

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru 

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Abubakar and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. 
Also at the meeting which started after the President met with His Royal Highness, Major-Gen. A. B. Mamman (Rtd.) was the Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the meeting was for the Proposed African Security Leadership Summit to be hosted by Nigeria.
The security Chiefs did not address journalists after the meeting.
