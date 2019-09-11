Breaking: Buhari has WAEC certificate, Tribunal says as it strikes out suit

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday held that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the PDP have failed to prove the onus on the non-qualification of president Muhammadu Buhari to contest the Feb. 23 general election.

Delivering judgment, Justice Mohammed Garba, held that evidence before the court shows that Buhari obtained Cambridge West African Examination Council (WAEC). (NAN).

details later ….

Vanguard