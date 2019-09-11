Breaking News
(Breaking) Atiku vs Buhari: Secondus, Ngige storm court, await judgment

By Nwafor Sunday

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus has arrived Tribunal to know his party’s fate.

Yakubu(INEC), Buhari(APC) and Atiku(PDP)

Also the former governor of Anambra state, Dr Chris Ngige arrived the venue shortly after Secondus. Ngige who is currently the Labour minister was latest of dignitaries to arrive at the venue of the much expected judgment in the petition by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PDP and Atiku are challenging the outcome of the February 23 presidential election, won by Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Details later:

