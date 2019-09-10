Breaking News
[Breaking] Atiku vs Buhari: Presidential election tribunal to deliver judgement on sept 11

Idowu Bankole

The Presidential election Tribunal is to deliver judgment on September 11, in a petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar against President Buhari Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku and Buhari
Reports have it that, all parties in the suit have made their final submissions on August the 21st, 2019.

Vanguard recalls that the tribunal had earlier said that the date for the judgment will be communicated on a later date.

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate is seeking to nullify the election of Buhari in the February 23 polls.

Details later…

Vanguard

