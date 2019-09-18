Breaking News
Breaking: 2nd batch of Nigerian returnees fleeing xenophobia arrive from South Africa

On 8:49 pm

The second batch of Nigerian returnees fleeing from xenophobic attacks in South Africa arrived in Nigeria on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fleeing returnees were aided by the Federal Government with the assistance of a Nigerian carrier, Air Peace.

The B777 aircraft, with registration number 5N-BWI, which departed Oliver Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, landed at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at 7.22 p.m.

