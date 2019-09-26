Brazil vs Nigeria: Ndidi in, Musa out as Rohr names squad

By Emmanuel Okogba

Brazil vs Nigeria: Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi will make a return to the Super Eagles when they square up against the Samba Boys of Brazil next month in an international friendly that will take place in Singapore.

The Super Eagles will face five-times world champions Brazil three days after the latter’s friendly with AFCON runners-up Senegal.

Brazil had earlier released a squad for the double-header that featured the likes of Neymar, Firmino, Gabriel Jesus and Phillipe Coutinho.





Meanwhile, captain of the side Ahmed Musa who missed the game against Ukraine is yet again absent from the list while some new names were included.

See full squad list below:

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo, Abdullahi Shehu, William Ekong, Ola Aina, Chidozie Awaziem, Semi Ajayi, jamiu Collins

Midfielders: Joe Aribo, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Anderson Esiti, Ramon Azeez

Forwards: Samuel Kalu, Moses Simon, Peter Olayinka, Paul Onuachu, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, Dennis Emmanuel

VANGUARD

Brazil vs Nigeria