Boxing: Why Anthony Joshua is scared of Andy Ruiz

Anthony Joshua has claimed “sometimes the ones who are calm and chilled can bark”, when speaking about Andy Ruiz during a press conference in London on Friday.

Anthony Joshua knocked down by Andy Ruiz

The Briton also rated Ruiz as “the best heavyweight out there”.

Both boxers went face to face in London, as their three-day press tour ended, ahead of their December 7 rematch in Saudi Arabia.

Asked about again being a challenger to the world heavyweight championships, Joshua said: “It’s a great mindset to have and you can’t lose that. The minute you lose it, you’ve got to retire. You’ve got to be hungry.

“I had a blip. We go again. I’m not shy. No fear.”

Joshua said about his upcoming opponent who took his IBF, WBA and WBO belts earlier this year: “Ruiz Jr is calm but he can fight. He is not a fake character who puts on a persona.

“Sometimes the ones who are calm and chilled can bark back, and can definitely fight.”(NAN)

