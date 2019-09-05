Botswana issues alert to travelers destined for South Africa

Botswana on Thursday issued a travel advisory warning to its citizens following xenophobia attacks in neighbouring South Africa.

Botswana Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation had advised all its citizens traveling to South Africa to exercise extreme caution because of the violent unrests in multiple locations in the country.

The ministry said in a statement that there were unrests in Pretoria’s Central Business District (CBD), Johannesburg’s CBD, Hillbrow area and its southern suburbs of Jeppes town and Malvern, among other places.

The ministry also warned its citizens currently living in South Africa to be very vigilant.

South Africa erupted into a frenzy of violence recently which was allegedly triggered by xenophobia as some South Africans claimed foreign nationals now had control over the country’s economy.

Vanguard