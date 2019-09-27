Boris Johnson to unveil ‘new Brexit’ deal before looming deadline

Boris Johnson is expected to unveil plans for a new Brexit deal next week to ensure the UK leaves the European Union before the looming October 31 deadline.

Talks with the EU have shown little sign of progress with both sides refusing to change their position on the Irish backstop. And Boris Johnson faces a race against time to rush through an agreement with Brussels and get it approved by Parliament.

Today, Sky News’ Adam Parsons has tweeted that Boris Johnson’s negotiating team will have ‘concrete Brexit proposals’ next week. The Brussels correspondent tweeted: ‘Sources say the UK will submit “concrete proposals” for a Brexit deal after Tory Party conference (which ends on October 2nd), but in time to be scrutinised before the European Council, which starts on October 17th.’

Earlier this month, MPs forced through a law which compels Johnson to seek an extension to Brexit unless he agrees on a deal by October 19 or secures Parliament’s approval to leave without an agreement. He called the law a ‘Surrender Act’ and shocked colleagues when he said the best way to honour murdered Labour MP Jo Cox would be to ‘get Brexit done’.

Today the PM again refused to apologise for his language during heated exchanges when MPs returned to the House of Commons. Parliament resumed this week after the Supreme Court ruled his decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful.

Boris Johnson said the country’s social tensions were being caused by Britain’s failure to leave the EU more than three years after voting to do so. He said: “Once you do that, then so much of the heat and the anxiety will come out of the debate. ‘Get it done and then we will all be able to move on.”