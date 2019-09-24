The Buhari Youth Vanguard says the closure Nigerian border with neighbouring countries has improved security in the frontier states.

Alhaji Sani Iro the National Chairman of the vanguard stated this in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Daura, Katsina State.

He expressed the group’s support to the government on the recent partial closure of the borders preventing rice and other importation into the country.

“The Federal government’s decision to close the border has impacted positively especially going by the drop in cross border crimes.

“I can tell you that from the information across the frontier states security has significantly improved not only in those states but nationwide,” he said.

Also read:

He attributed the upsurge in kidnapping, banditry and other crimes in the country to indiscriminate smuggling leading to job loses among the youth.

“The porous nature of our borders had led to indiscriminate smuggling in small arms and light weapons into the country.

“So far significant improvement has been recorded in Kongolam border linking us with the Niger republic.

“Also, the restriction on the importation of foreign rice has significantly increased the demand and patronage for locally produced rice in the country.

“Rice production has greatly improved considering the proliferation of rice mills across the country,” he said.

He advised the federal government to subsidise price production to encourage demand and patronage, stressing that many Nigerians prefer the local rice to the foreign one.

Vanguard