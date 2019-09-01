Boko Haram kills 3 soldiers, injures 8 in another fierce battle in Borno

…We kill countless number of terrorists, says Army

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE Nigerian Army, Sunday, said three soldiers died while eight others sustained injuries during a fierce encounter between troops of Sector 3 of Operation Lafiya Dole attached to Super Camp Munguno and Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday.

The troops were said to have encountered the terrorists while on patrol along Monguno-Mairari-Gajiram axis of the North East region.

But the army said the troops dealt a ‘devastating blow’ on the terrorists by killing “countless number while a few escaped with gun shot wounds going by blood trails in the general area.”

The acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa,in a statement, said, “the patrol team came in contact with the terrorists and engaged them with heavy volume of fire that neutralized countless number while a few escaped with gun shot wounds going by blood trails in the general area.”

The statement read in full:”Troops of Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole attached to Super Camp Monguno on Friday 30th August 2019 while on patrol dealt a devastating blow on Boko Haram terrorists along Monguno-Mairari-Gajiram axis.

“The patrol team came in contact with the terrorists and engaged them with heavy volume of fire that neutralized countless number while a few escaped with gun shot wounds going by blood trails in the general area.

“The gallant troops also recovered some weapons and equipment from the terrorists.

“Sadly, during the encounter 3 of our gallant soldiers paid the supreme price while 8 other soldiers sustained injuries.

“The bodies of the fallen heroes and those that sustained injuries have since been evacuated.

“The wounded are being treated and are in stable condition.

” The highly motivated troops have continued combing the general area with a view to clear remnants of hiding terrorists.

“The Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General TY Buratai, along with some Principal Staff Officers from the Army Headquarters, Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole and other commanders, have visited the troops and those wounded in action.”

