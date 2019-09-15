Boko Haram: Coalition hails army, encourages political leaders support

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism (CATE) has applauded the Nigerian Army’s Super Camp strategy, describing it as a “masterstroke” and the long-awaited catalyst to flush out the remnants of Boko Haram from the North-East.

The group made this strong case for the military’s latest approach at a press conference held in Abuja on Sunday.

The National Coordinator of the group, Gabriel Onoja in a press statement said the army’s strategy entails the concentration of fighting forces in strongholds called Super Camps with capacity to respond swiftly to the adversary.

According to CATE, this move has been a huge success, encouraging the leadership of the Nigerian Military not to relent in its efforts to get rid of the already decimated, fleeing Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

The group, however, urged political leaders in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States to lend their support to the military’s effort.

CATE further called on traditional and religious leaders to back the exercise while ensuring that their subjects do not act as spies for Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist and against the interest of the military.

Read full press statement below:

I welcome you all to this press conference put together by the Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism to bring to the members of the general public the effectiveness or otherwise of the efforts of the Nigerian military in the fight against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist in North-East Nigeria.

The Coalition against Terrorism and Extremism having reviewed the activities of the Nigerian Army in North-East Nigeria wishes to inform the members of the general public that the efforts of the Nigerian Army in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists have been quite herculean, and credit must be given to the leadership of the Nigerian Military for providing that sound and dynamic leadership that has kept the morale of the fighting troops high in the past four years.

The Nigerian Military has indeed shown an unalloyed commitment to defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria through the introduction of military strategies on a routine basis aimed at defeating the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

The Coalition against Terrorism and Extremism wish to make particular mention of the recently introduced Super Camp Strategy by the Nigerian Military that has seen Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist suffering heavy casualties.

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism notes that the Super Camp Strategy as introduced by the Nigerian Military is indeed a masterstroke and wishes to encourage the leadership of the Nigerian Military not to relent in its efforts to rid North-East Nigeria of remnants of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

This is on the heels that by all indications, the Super Camp Strategy has indeed been a huge success and as such it is expedient on all well-meaning Nigerians to rally round the Nigerian Military in its final onslaught against Boko Haram/ISWAP.

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism having monitored the successes recorded by the Nigerian Military in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria also wishes to state that indeed the leadership of the Nigerian Military has displayed a high sense of patriotism and a burning desire to see to the end of terrorist activities in Nigeria.

It is against this backdrop that the Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism is driving awareness on the need for all and sundry to lend their support to the Nigerian Military in the final push against terrorists and terrorism in Nigeria.

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism wish to also call on the political leaders in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States to lend their support to the efforts of the Nigerian Military towards the final onslaught against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in North-East Nigeria.

The political leaders in North-East Nigeria must as a matter of urgency see to the provision of necessary infrastructures and social amenities in their various domains in an attempt to complement the efforts of the Nigerian Military at bringing about lasting peace in North-East Nigeria.

The traditional institutions in the North Eastern States must also lend their support to the Nigerian Military in the final push against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist in Nigeria by ensuring that their subjects do not act as spies for Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist and against the interest of the Nigerian Military.

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism also charges the various religious organizations in North-East Nigeria to make it a duty to propagate the message of one Nigeria where peace shall reign supreme.

The religious institutions must, as a matter of urgency, lend their voice to the campaign to end terrorism in North-East Nigeria by supporting the activities of the Nigerian Military, especially the Super Camp Strategy.

Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press and other critical stakeholders:

It is a statement of fact that the operations of the Nigerian Military in North-East Nigeria has been a huge success. The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism applauds the leadership of the Nigerian Military, as well as its commanders and troops in all the Sectors of Operation Lafiya Dole who are giving their best in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria.

Vanguard News.