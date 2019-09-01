Bobrisky surfaces on social media 24 hours after birthday bust to blame car dealer for bad luck

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian number one cross dresser and Instagram sensation Bobrisky has surfaced on Instagram, his natural habitat, after 24 hours he disappeared following bust of his 28th birthday by the Police to blame the man who supplied him/her a birthday car gift for bad luck.

Uncharacteristically, the man born a male and ceremoniously named Idris Okuneye has never stayed a day from the the Instagram since he became a celebrity but since his mother of all birthday reportedly said to have cost 16 million naira went bust he has gone off air and even deleting a post he made asking people to pay into his account.

He has however surfaced to blame a certain @m_jautos of bad luck.

He posts, brandishing the picture of the guy in suit: ” You are wicked, useless and heartless. Anyone who deals with you is in trouble. I don’t need that car you bought for me I need a refund. There are some people you don’t deal with because they have bad luck. @m_jautos you have bad luck and you have cost me a lot.

Bobrisky has tagged his 28th birthday mother of all birthdays and a battle of slayers with many celebrity slay queens billed to attend but that was not to be as the Police stormed the venue to cut short the celebration before it even began.

Celebrities like Tonto Dikeh, Toke Makinwa, Dabota Lawson, Anita Joseph, Sotayo Sobola, Nkechi Blessing and many others were supposed to attend.

Vanguard