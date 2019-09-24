Blue Star adopts ODP for sustainable environment initiatives

By Gabriel Olawale

Manufacturer of air conditioners, air purifiers and water coolers, Blue Star Limited, has adopted zero Ozone Depletion Potential, ODP refrigerant HFC R410A as replacement for HCFC R22.

Speaking during a technical seminar organized by the company, a subsidiary of Blue Star International FZCO in partnership with its local distribution company, Merald Technology Solutions Nigeria Ltd, Chief Executive Officer, Blue Star International FZCO, Dawood Bin Ozair, said that the company has already adopted Cyclopentane which is also a natural refrigerant as blowing agent in foam panes used in cold rooms.

“The company has adopted zero Ozone Depletion Potential ODP, refrigerants HFC R410A as replacement for HCFC R22 which is in the phase-out list of the Montreal Protocol. Considering that HFC refrigerants have high global warming potential, the company has pro-actively taken steps to adopt natural refrigerant HC R290 after careful evaluation of safety in certain products.

“Further, HFC R32 which has one third global warming potential of HFC R410A is being progressively adopted in the company’s room air conditioners. The company has already adopted Cyclopentane which is also a natural refrigerant as blowing agent in foam panes used in cold rooms”, the CEO said.

Bin Ozair noted that they have embarked on an aggressive expansion drive in West Africa and Nigeria in particular, “The company, with its comprehensive range of air conditioning and refrigeration products, had commenced operations in Nigeria in association with its local distribution partner, Merald Technology Solutions Nigeria Ltd, in 2017, and now it intends to rapidly expand its business in this market.

“Blue Star, with its rich pedigree of 75 years of leadership in the HVAC industry, has an edge in the industry due to its diverse and technologically superior product offerings such as air cooled chillers, water cooled chillers, process chillers, ductable splits, ductable packaged systems, VRF systems, magnetic bearing oil free centrifugal chillers, cold rooms, banana ripening chambers, chest freezers, room air conditioners, water coolers, and bottled water dispensers, among others”.

Managing Director, Merald, Mr. Yogendra Singh, added, “With many upcoming projects and development of both residential and commercial property, we are ready and equipped to provide the best of Blue Star’s HVAC solutions most suited to each requirement”.

