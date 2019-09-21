Blacksheep Entertainment ignites nightlife in Awka

Sets Nigeria’s south east agog

To stay true to its founding principles of deviating from conventional trend of most existing record labels based in Lagos, Blacksheep Entertainment (BSE) has redefined nightlife in Awka, Anambra State.

During the third edition of its annual party, a constellation of music superstars wowed the ecstatic audience who asked for more.

According to the organisers, the 2019 edition tagged Wet, Wild and Wasted outshone the previous editions in splendor and thrill.

“The 2019 edition of Wet, Wild and Wasted superseded the previous ones as it left behind a blazing trail all over Awka. With DJ Val jockeying on the night, Oxlade first torched the stage with inspiring performances that featured Fireboy briefly for a duet of their song ironically titled ‘Sing’.

“As if that wasn’t enough, the DNA twins then switched the party up a notch with captivating performances that set the tempo for FireBoy to ride the audience to a satisfying climax. His rendition of hit single “jealous” was so thrilling for the audience that they demanded he “come again”, to which he obliged,” said Oscar Whylle, BSE Manager.

Poised to leverage their successful outing at Awka, Oscar promised to sustain the momentum by penetrating the entire south east with their next train stopping in Owerri, Imo State.

“The party was as wild as it was orgasmic for everyone present and only those who missed out would’ve had something to be ‘jealous’ of that memorable night. For those absent that night, they can revel in the fact that all routes lead to Owerri Imo State this December for the fourth edition of the bawdy party.

“We are not resting on our laurels just yet, as the constant hunger to improve is key in order to successfully goad Nigerian entertainment into expanding its gaze beyond Lagos. In pursuit of this laudable objective, we will continue in our quest by acquiring some of the best talents required to pull it off,” he said.

BSE was founded by Ejimbe Vincent in the summer of 2017 as a deviation from the traditional trend of record labels based in Lagos and has stayed true to its founding by delivering scintillating summer parties that inject the whole eastern region with some stimulating buzz. Vincent figured that when Nigerian Entertainment is being discussed,

Lagos is the location that singularly comes to mind. BSE intends to deviate from the trend by expanding the conversation to cover more locations in the country.

To realise this objective, the organisers understand that innovation, ingenuity and other avant-garde strategies are some of the key features that would be required of an entertainment company. The company operates out of its head-office in Awka, Anambra State.

Vanguard