Biathlon legend Bjorndalen named China coach

Biathlon legend Ole Einar Bjorndalen will coach the China team in the run-up to the 2022 Winter Olympics hosted in Beijing, the multiple world and Olympic champion announced Thursday.

Bjorndalen, who retired from competition last year as the most decorated male biathlon competitor of all time, said in a statement he would be head coach of China’s men’s and women’s team.

His wife, the Belarus former Olympic champion Darya Domracheva, would coach the women exclusively.

READ ALSO:

“We are glad to inform about the beginning of our cooperation with China Biathlon Team,” Bjorndalen, 45, said in the statement released in English.

“This is a young team with high ambitions and perspectives to improve and grow.

“From this day we are going into daily training process, and will be happy to share our many years of experience with the team…”

Bjorndalen won 13 Olympic medals including eight golds and 20 world championships golds. Domracheva is a four-time former Olympic champion.

“Of course, we are happy to use this chance to help our favourite sport to develop around the world, in and for a country, where biathlon and all winter sports have a huge potential,” said Domracheva.

VANGUARD