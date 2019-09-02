 Beware of fraudsters, remain focused, Bayelsa monarch tasks new NDDC Director

…As IYC sets agenda for Oko

By Dapo Akinrefon

YENAGOA—THE founding chairman, Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Joshua Igbugburu has counselled the new Executive Director, Finance and Administration, EDFA, of the NDDC, Mr. Maxwell Oko, to maintain his integrity and good name throughout the period of his service in the commission.

Igbugburu said he was confident that Oko will deliver, if he refused to be hoodwinked by fraudsters whom he said were killing the commission.

This came as the president, Ijaw Youths Council, IYC, Pereotubo Oweilaemi has challenged Oko not to disappoint those who believe in his forthrightness and ability to effect changes in the NDDC.

Igbugburu expressed optimism that with Oko’s appointment, there was “hope that funds meant for the development of the Niger Delta and warehoused in the NDDC would henceforth be judiciously managed.”

The monarch, however, lamented that the NDDC had been turned to a family affair in the recent past, while development projects suffered in various forms.

He said he had known Oko to “be very hard working and straightforward, right from his days as an IYC activist.”

On his part, the IYC president said: “Comrade Maxwell Oko’s appointment as Executive Director of Finance and Administration of the Niger Delta development Commission is a square peg in a square hole and is well deserved. You know that Comrade Oko is a founding member of the Ijaw Youths Council who is passionate about the development of the region.

He said: “We are very certain that he will use his office to redirect the vision of the creation of the commission and bring about desired peace and the long awaited development to the region. I congratulate him on behalf of the ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide.

“Our agenda for him is that he should use his position to address the issues IYC has been canvassing for. As a former chairman, IYC central zone, of course he will not expect us to remind him that the Ijaw nation needs an even development from the NDDC. He should ensure that all ongoing projects in Ijaw land are completely executed.”

Vanguard