Betacar launches product in Lagos

Buying a car can be an expensive and stressful experience, especially in Lagos. Thanks to Technology, a lot of the associated stress has been lifted. However, there are still major concerns among prospective car owners; some of which are pricing, quality, and durability of cars available in the marketplace. Despite the availability of digital platforms offering different services, Lagosians are still in search for more.

Betacar is set to take centre-stage in Nigeria’s commercial capital and biggest city – Lagos; with the aim of providing answers to the biggest problems of prospective car owners in Nigeria.

The integrated e-commerce automotive platform, which recently launched in Lagos, is driven by innovative technology to provide access to quality Tokunbo cars in Nigeria at exciting offers. This will make car ownership simple and stress-free for Nigerians at large.

The Company’s CEO, Mr. Lou Odunuga – who comes with massive Silicon Valley experience, having worked with Yahoo, Accenture and as Director in Etisalat – has promised that users will enjoy quality experience with Betacar as the company aims to be Nigeria’s most preferred destination for used cars.

Betacar ensures users can find quality certified cars at best prices from the comfort of their digital gadgets anywhere they are. The interactive platform brings a different experience to car dealership by putting customer service at a premium and following outstanding standards.

The platform also looks to solve some of the associated problems with buying foreign used cars in Nigeria by giving customers the bliss of shopping online on www.betacar.ng and visiting the car lot located at Lekki, Lagos to test drive before making a final decision. Other value-added services provided on the platform include quality checks and diagnostic reports, which boost buyers’ confidence and ensure getting value for their money.

To fulfil its biggest promise to customers and make them become car owners, Betacar has introduced a special offer for customers to enjoy the comfort of spreading payment for their choice cars with Betacar financing.

The platform lists a range of foreign used cars for sale at different budgets, making it the ideal option for every buyer.

Speaking at the launch, Head of Marketing, Betacar, Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson said, “We are in this market to address long-term concerns for car buyers in Nigeria. Therefore our biggest objective is to ensure Nigerians no longer have to struggle with poor quality cars even after paying so much! Our key proposition is to deliver value at a fair price.”

Betacar welcomes Nigerians to the Future of Car Buying.

