A towering header from Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid an impressive 1-0 win at Sevilla to go level on points at the top of La Liga on Sunday.

The slim victory offered the perfect response to their recent humiliating UEFA Champions League defeat at Paris St-Germain (PSG).

Benzema gave the visitors the lead against former Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla midway through the second half in a tense game.

The French striker timed his jump to perfection to meet a cross from Dani Carvajal on the byline and sent the ball high into the net.

Sevilla’s former Real Madrid striker Javier Hernandez put the ball in the net for the hosts late in the game but his effort was correctly ruled out for offside.

Real Madrid hung on to claim their first win at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in five seasons.

The victory saw Real Madrid climb into second place on 11 points after five games, level with leaders Athletic Bilbao.

On the other hand, Sevilla tumbled from the top spot at the start of the weekend to fifth on 10 points.

