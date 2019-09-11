…Built, furnished and donated house to centenarian

Is it not ironical that, in Nigeria where most elected officials convincingly deny their campaign promises after election, someone who lost his party’s primary election to contest for House of Representatives is fulfilling some of the campaign promises he made?

Well, it sounds like a tale, but it’s a true story of a Benue born politician and philanthropist, Hon. Barr. Pius Akutah who sees politics as an opportunity to identify the needs of the people and serve their interest other than self-aggrandisement.

In spite of the fact that he lost the All Progressives Congress (APC), primaries ticket in very dramatic circumstances, this golden fish has continuously provided altruistic services to the people including his political associates and followers.

To this effect, Akutah recently built, furnished and donated a very beautiful house to an over 100-year-old man who was hitherto living in a dilapidated thatched hut often beaten by rain and sunrays to enable him to live the rest of his life in a more decent and dignified way.

Independent findings indicated that Akutah had earlier in the year donated all his campaign vehicles, including newly acquired motorcycles to his political associates and teaming supporters. This is in addition to other charitable deeds such as provision of boreholes and other cash donations to individuals, places of worships and communities.

Speaking in Mbagwaza, Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue State during a brief ceremony organised by the family of the centenarian to publicly dedicate and usher him into his new house, Akutah said, “It is my pleasure to serve humanity especially those in my community whether I am elected or not. As far as I have the wherewithal to do so, I will continue to provide succour to the downtrodden in the society even as a private citizen.”

Earlier on, he had told the mammoth crowd that thronged the event to celebrate with the centenarian who is the oldest man in Mbagwaza district of Ushongo local government that, “This gesture is in fulfilment of a vow I made to myself during my campaign tour while seeking for ticket to represent Kwande-Ushongo federal constituency at the National Assembly.

“When I came here to consult with the beneficiary who is our leader, I saw the inhuman condition he was living in. The place was not befitting of his status and I then promised myself to build a befitting house for him after I win the election.

“I was denied the party ticket, but however, that was not an excuse for me to deny my campaign vow. I was not deterred from fulfilling my vow to get this great man a befitting house.

“Even the old man did not know until the day we brought blocks to his house to start work. And when this project was completed, I asked him to pack in, but he and the district head of Mbagwaza, Zaki Chief Julius Kpenkpen insisted that I must come home to usher in the centenarian in a ceremonious way.

“That’s why we are all gathered here today to celebrate with our father and leader. I will continue to do my best to uplift the living condition of people as much as I can. I want to thank all of you who took time to witness this impromptu event,” he said.

Hon. Akutah, however, appealed to the people to take the gesture as his little contribution to the community.

The centenarian, Elder Apever Humbe who was overwhelmed with joy could not betray his emotions as he waved his hand endlessly in the air in appreciation of the gesture and prayed God Almighty to bless Akutah beyond measures.

He declared that “Akutah nam uma u tsorun”(Akutah has given me everlasting life).

It was all smiles when the old man was ushered into his new house by Zaki Chief Kpenkpen who was assisted by Rev. Pastor Agar Ihuma.

The wife of the centenarian, who was all joyed said, “I never thought I would ever sleep in this kind of house in my life. Rain will no longer be a challenge to fight every raining season. We are grateful to God for this honour.”

She prayed for Akutah and wished him well in life while urging other prominent sons and daughters of Mbagwaza to do same to other vulnerable families in the community.

Other speakers at the event including Mr. David Nege, eulogies Hon. Akutah and prayed God to open showers of blessing upon his life and family and also cause his ambition to represent his people at the National Assembly come to fruition soon.

