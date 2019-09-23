Benue confirms outbreak of Lassa Fever, records one death

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Benue State Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Dr. Sunday Ongbabo has confirmed the outbreak of Lassa Fever in the state and the death of a patient in Makurdi the state capital.

Report of the outbreak was contained in an alert issued yesterday by the Commissioner in Makurdi warning residence of the implication of contracting the virus.

According to Dr. Ongbabo, “there is an outbreak of Viral Hemorrhagic Fever (Lassa) in the neighboring states and Benue has confirmed one index case as of September 14, 2019, with one death.

“Our combined surveillance team has already visited to comb the area for contact tracing.”

After highlighting some of the symptoms of the virus, the Commissioner urged members of the public to report any person suspected to be sick from the exposure with such symptoms to the nearest health facility.

“Health workers are to observe infection prevention and control and also notify the Ministry of Health of any suspected case for a response.

“Surveillance team from the Ministry of Health are on the field five days ago and would be there for the next 11 days to comb the area including health facilities, the residence of the index case and his office environment,” Dr. Ongbabo stated.

While assuring of his Ministry’s efforts to contain the outbreak the Commissioner said the state government already had preposition drugs, personal protective equipment, personnel as well as designated Benue State University Teaching Hospital and Federal Medical Centre for any medical attention.

vanguard